Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.88

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.88 ($19.23) and traded as high as €19.04 ($20.47). Carrefour shares last traded at €19.03 ($20.46), with a volume of 9,838,854 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.88.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

