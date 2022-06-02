Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $207.25 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $221.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

