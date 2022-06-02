Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 4.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 122,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 213,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $354.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.