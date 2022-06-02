Chase (NYSE:CCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.43 and last traded at $79.71. 21,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 19,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

Get Chase alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $754.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.