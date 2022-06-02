Christopher D. Boone Sells 131 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,272.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,311.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,509.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.