Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,784 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $33.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

