Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.29. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

