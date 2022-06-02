Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,598 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $448,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

