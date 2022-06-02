Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,137 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

