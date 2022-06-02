Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,806 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $229,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

