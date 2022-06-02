Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.72% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of WAVC stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1
