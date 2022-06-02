Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -178.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.