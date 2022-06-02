Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Dynex Capital worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

