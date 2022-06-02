Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.