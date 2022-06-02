Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,288 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.