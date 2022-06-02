Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,702 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

