Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ESLT stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

