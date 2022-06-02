Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Stepan by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Stepan stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Stepan has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

