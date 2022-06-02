Citigroup Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 2,867.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $245.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

