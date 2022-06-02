Citigroup Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,380,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,202,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 81.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.