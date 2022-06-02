Citigroup Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of ALX Oncology worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

ALXO opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

