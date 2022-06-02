Citigroup Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,238,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.20.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

