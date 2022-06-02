Citigroup Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

