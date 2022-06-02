Citigroup Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

