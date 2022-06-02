Citigroup Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.