Citigroup Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in National Instruments by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Instruments by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

