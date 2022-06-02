Citigroup Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

