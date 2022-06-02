Citigroup Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

