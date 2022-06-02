Citigroup Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 428,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 841.00 and a beta of 3.06.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

