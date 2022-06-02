Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $173.67 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

