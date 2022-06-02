Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of CS stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

