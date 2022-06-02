Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

