Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.98.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

