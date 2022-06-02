Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NASDAQ:BPACU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

