Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,518 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

