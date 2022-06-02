Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,288 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Visteon worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

