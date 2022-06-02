Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Green Dot worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $221,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

