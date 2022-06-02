Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FARO Technologies worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.55. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $83.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.