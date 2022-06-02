Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,827 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LPL opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $10.98.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

