Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,038 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $83.54 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

