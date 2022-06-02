Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:LPL opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

