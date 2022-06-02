Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.85. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 36,525 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$86.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.