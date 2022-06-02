Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

