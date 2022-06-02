Comparing Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) & British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) and British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and British Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 9.04% 6.83% 2.68% British Land N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and British Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $46.28 billion 1.62 $4.60 billion N/A N/A British Land $560.21 million 10.75 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Risk and Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British Land has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Iberdrola and British Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 3 8 0 2.73 British Land 1 2 5 0 2.50

Iberdrola currently has a consensus price target of $24.68, suggesting a potential downside of 46.99%. Given Iberdrola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than British Land.

Summary

Iberdrola beats British Land on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 58,320 MW, including 38,138 MW of renewable installed capacity; and operates 1.2 million kilometers of electricity transmission and distribution lines, as well as serves 36.11 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

