Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,659.06

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,659.06 ($20.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,816.50 ($22.98). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,769 ($22.38), with a volume of 2,774,708 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,050 ($25.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($22.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,659.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($22.47) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($113,022.27).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

