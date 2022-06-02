Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $30,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

