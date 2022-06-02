Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as 3.25 and last traded at 3.28. 82,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,461,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.53.

Specifically, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

