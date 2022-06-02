Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 439,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

