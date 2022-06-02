Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $7,659,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of CPNG opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

