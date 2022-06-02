Critical Review: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape has a beta of 7.9, meaning that its stock price is 690% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuantumScape and Enovix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.62) -19.34 Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -11.52

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -16.54% -15.14% Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 6 0 0 2.00 Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 81.10%. Enovix has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Enovix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.